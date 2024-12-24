Case registered over misleading video of CM Fadnavis's speech on Naxalism

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Cyber police has registered a case against 12 unidentified social media users for posting or sharing a maliciously edited video of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's recent speech on Naxalism.

A 30-year-old man lodged a complaint about it with Maharashtra Cyber, and a case was registered for `misinformation leading to public disturbance', defamation and other relevant offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, an official said on Tuesday.

Fadnavis had delivered the speech during the recently-concluded winter session of the state legislature, where he said the Naxalites do not believe in the Constitution of India and democracy, and want to set up a parallel state.

The edited video had the initial part referring to the Naxalites cut, making it appear that the chief minister was saying he himself did not believe in the Constitution and democracy, the police official said.

It was circulated on X, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The video was designed to incite societal unrest, hurt the sentiments of specific groups, and create a law and order situation in the state, the official said.

A probe has been launched to identify the persons who manipulated the original video and circulated it, the police official said. PTI DC KRK