Case registered over threat to Fadnavis in YouTube video

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A First Information Report (FIR) was registered here on Wednesday against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a YouTube interview, police said.

Advertisment

The video was allegedly published by YouTube channel 'Gavran Vishleshak' and widely shared on social media platforms, said an official.

Akshay Panvelkar, a city-based functionary of the youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, lodged a complaint in this regard on Tuesday evening at Santacruz police station.

An unidentified person used objectionable language against Fadnavis during the interview aired by `Gavran Vishleshak' and threatened to kill the BJP leader, the complaint said.

Advertisment

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (incitement to offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

The FIR also named, as accused, a Facebook user named Yogesh Sawant for allegedly sharing the video.

No arrest has been made and further probe was on, the official said. PTI DC KRK