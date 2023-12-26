Case registered over triple talaq, harassment of married woman

Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) A case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police against a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq, offences were also registered against Sameer Sheikh (32), the husband, and three other members of his family for allegedly subjecting the 27-year-old woman to cruelty, said an official of NRI police station.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, he said.

As per the woman, her in-laws harassed her and also beat her up on a few occasions.

Recently, they sent her a legal notice by post which said she had been given talaq twice earlier, and it was being given for the third time now.

They also misappropriated the gold which she had brought with her at the time of marriage, the complaint stated.

Further probe was on, the official said. PTI COR KRK