Case registered under Arms Act against UP BJP office-bearer in Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), 27 Apr (PTI) Police registered an FIR under the Arms Act against three people, including BJP office-bearer Rajesh Singhal, an official said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Asmoli Rajiv Kumar Malik said that a picture surfaced on social media, in which Singhal's personal security personnel is seen holding his revolver.

The SHO said that on the complaint of Head Constable Jawahar Singh, the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act. In the FIR registered on Saturday, Mohammad Faizi and Wasiul, residents of the Bukanala village, have been named along with Singhal .

In the complaint filed by the head constable, it was said that the picture with the revolver was allegedly posted on the Facebook account by Faizi and Wasiul - Singhal's personal security personnel. The revolver allegedly belongs to Singhal.

However, Singhal denied this and called the allegation "false and baseless".

Asmoli Police Circle Officer (CO) Kuldeep Singh said that a case has been registered against three people in this case on Saturday and investigation has been started.

Singhal has previously been the district president of Sambhal BJP and also the BJP candidate from Sambhal Assembly constituency.