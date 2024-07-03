Case related to closure of power project referred to CBI: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to refer a case, related to the closure of the 5 MW Bordikorai Hydro Electric Project due to environmental non-clearance, to the CBI, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The power project was proposed to be set up in Biswanath district and a private firm was given the task in 2009 but in 2012, the forest department pointed out that no environmental clearance was taken for the project, the chief minister said at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The project was abruptly closed in 2015 on the ground that it was not viable and the Gauhati High Court directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 100 crore to the firm, he pointed out.

At that time, Tarun Gogoi headed a Congress government in the state.

''We have referred the case to the CBI to investigate the circumstances leading to the closure of the project abruptly when an environmental clearance could have been taken,'' Sarma said.

He pointed out that the matter is not politically motivated and no politicians are involved in it.

''The then chief minister (Tarun Gogoi), who was also the power minister, had signed the order for the closure. He is no more. Some bureaucrats, however, have to give an explanation on its closure,'' he added.

The cabinet also decided to extend the agreement between the state government and Tata Trusts to set up cancer care hospitals in Assam for another five years. The pact ended recently.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed soon and the Tata Trusts which have already set up or are in the process of constructing 17 such hospitals will continue with the collaboration.

The Assam government is spending Rs 2,803 crore and the Tata Trusts Rs 1,100 crore in the projects.

The state government will also set up 50-bed ICUs in 22 districts of the state at the cost of Rs 23 crore in each district through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, Sarma said.

The council of ministers also decided to waive the examination fees for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe students for all recruitment tests in the state, the chief minister added.