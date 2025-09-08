Cases against 40 Ganesh mandals in Pimpri Chinchwad for using laser beam lights in processions

Pune, Sept 8 (PTI) Police registered cases against 40 Ganesh mandals in Pimpri Chinchwad for allegedly violating prohibitory orders by using laser beam lights during the idol immersion processions, an official said on Monday.

Separately, offences were registered against five mandals for violation of noise levels during the 11-day festival, which concluded on Saturday.

According to police, 17 cases were registered under the Wakad police station limits, eight in Pimpri, five each in Nigdi and Sangvi, three in Dapodi, and two in Talegaon Dabhade for the alleged use of banned laser beam lights.

The noise levels were also monitored across the commissionerate limits with the help of meters during the festival, and five cases have been registered against as many mandals for violations during the immersion processions. PTI SPK NSK