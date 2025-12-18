Cases against 88 police involved in criminal activities; will be dismissed if proven: Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said criminal cases have been registered against 88 police personnel and officers for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

He said the accused have been arrested and suspended, and will be dismissed from service if the charges are proved.

He said disciplinary action is being taken against the personnel under the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Procedure) (Amendment) Rules.

The minister was replying to a question raised by MLC T A Saravan in the Legislative Council.

"Such cases have existed in the police department earlier as well. The department has 1,099 police stations and about 1.06 lakh personnel, and it is unfair to generalise and blame everyone," Parameshwara said.

Stating that those involved in criminal activities would not be spared, he said, "Criminal cases and FIRs have been registered against 88 personnel. They have been suspended, and in some cases, arrested." "Strict action will be taken. Not just suspension—recommendations have recently been made to dismiss personnel in cases where charges are proved. I have instructed officials not to stop at suspension alone," he added.

The minister said that directives have been issued to prevent state police personnel and officials from engaging in criminal activities and to ensure proper performance of their duties.

He said senior officers have been instructed to closely monitor the conduct and performance of police personnel.

Meetings are being held to improve coordination, and higher authorities are providing necessary guidance.

District-level senior officers have been directed to immediately report instances of misconduct, illegal activities, or criminal involvement by police personnel to the police headquarters.

Regular background checks and integrity assessments of subordinate police personnel are being conducted across all units, he said.

He added that awareness is being created through training programmes focusing on ethical standards, legal duties, corruption, and criminal behaviour. PTI KSU SSK