Cases booked over temple vandalism, unruly protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Two cases were registered here over alleged vandalism at a temple and subsequent damage at a shrine during a protest by a mob, police said on Thursday.

Mild tension prevailed at Puranapul area here late on Wednesday night after idols at a temple were found desecrated and an attempt was made to tear a banner following which a mob gathered there and resorted to protest raising slogans.

Two police personnel sustained minor injuries during stone pelting by the mob protesting the desecration at the temple premises. A two-wheeler was also set on fire during the protest. Some among the mob then allegedly indulged a damage at the shrine. Police used mild force and dispersed the protesters.

Two cases were registered at Kamatipura Police Station in connection with the incident. The first case was booked for desecration after trespassing into the temple area while the second case pertains to damage at the shrine during the unruly protest, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order, Co-ordination) Tafseer Iqubal said anti-social elements created disturbance at Puranapul at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Police, after getting information rushed to the spot and spoke to the people who gathered there and dispersed them.

"The situation is under control and peaceful. We have some clues and are working on them," he told reporters. He also appealed to the people not to believe in rumours, adding stern action will be initiated against anti-social elements.

Additional forces including personnel of RAF were deployed and patrolling has been intensified besides placing pickets. AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited the area and spoke to police officials.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who visited the temple, attacked the ruling Congress over the incident claiming this is not an isolated incident, but part of a disturbing and recurring pattern of temple desecrations in Telangana.

He demanded an immediate, impartial investigation to identify who is behind these attacks, and strict action against all those responsible.

"Purnapul Darwaza, which houses a small Devi temple, is a historical site of immense significance. It is the very place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stayed during his journey to Srisailam. The desecration of such a sacred and historical spot by extremist elements clearly points to a larger and deliberate conspiracy. Yesterday, extremists entered Purnapul Darwaza and tore down a flex banner of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and desecrated Goddess Idols," Rao said in a post on 'X'.

He said three days ago, the Muthyalamma Temple in Safilguda was desecrated, adding prior to that, there was an attempt to desecrate the Hanuman Temple in Keesara.

"These repeated attacks on Hindu places of worship clearly indicate systematic targeting, not random or isolated acts", he said.

The Congress party bears responsibility for creating such an environment, Rao said.

He further alleged these extremist elements are being emboldened by Congress’s rhetoric and continued inaction. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB