Cases filed against 40 prisoners for submitting bogus medical certificates to get parole

Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Dhantoli Police here have registered cases against 40 prisoners lodged at the Nagpur Central Jail for allegedly trying to get parole using fake medical certificates.

A complaint in this regard was filed by prison guard Mayur Rajeshwar Nagpure. The prisoners included those serving life imprisonment.

Between January and June, the accused submitted medical certificates claiming their relatives were seriously ill, and asked for parole.

But during verification, it came to light that the certificates in all these cases were fake, the complaint said. PTI COR KRK