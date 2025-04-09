Cases filed against Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh over Ram Navami procession remarks, violations

Hyderabad: Two cases were registered against Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly using unparliamentary language and issuing criminal intimidation to the police, among other violations of law, during the Ram Navami procession led by him, police said on Wednesday.

The cases against Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal, were registered at the Mangalhat police station on April 6 and 8 under Section 351(2) (dealing with criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police added.

During the procession, Singh allegedly warned the police against hitting any activist with a baton and said he would retaliate using the same baton.

A case was registered based on a complaint given by a sub-inspector who was on security duty at the time, with permission from a local court to investigate the matter as required by law.

Another case was filed for allegedly using heavier vehicles and high-volume sound-emitting systems (DJ) during the procession, causing inconvenience to the public and violating the orders promulgated by the Additional Commissioner of Police.

The Ram Navami ‘Shobha Yatra’ (procession) led by Raja Singh began at Mangalhat and concluded at Sultan Bazar in the city on April 6.