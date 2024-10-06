Cases lodged in Haridwar over provocative slogans during protest against Narsinghanand

Haridwar, Oct 6 (PTI) Police have registered four cases for provocative slogans raised during demonstrations held here against remarks made on Prophet Muhammad by priest Yati Narsinghanand.

According to police, members of the Muslim community took out rallies in Kaliyar, Laksar and other areas in Haridwar on Friday and Saturday.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval said that slogans such as "sar tan se juda" raised during the protest qualify as hate speech.

He said that cases have been registered against unknown persons in connection with the demonstrations in Laksar, Jwalapur and Sidkul areas.

Doval said social media cell of Haridwar Police is constantly monitoring various platforms, and added that strict legal action will be taken against those who disturb peace or share provocative messages.

Several FIRs have already been registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.

His aides have claimed that Narsinghanand has been detained over allegations of making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan of Ghaziabad on September 29 and his current whereabouts are not known.

Police has not confirmed his detention yet.

Several Muslim organisations have called for the arrest of the priest, and leaders of political parties like the BSP, the National Conference and the Samajwadi Party have also joined the chorus for strict action against him.