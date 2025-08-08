Cases of attack on Hindus, vandalisation of temples noted in UK, Canada, US: Govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been noted in the UK, Canada and the US, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in the US and four cases in Canada have taken place.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai whether the government has taken note of instances of "attack" on Hindus, "vandalisation" of their temples, and "discrimination" in some countries.

"Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of Hindu temples have been noted in UK, Canada and USA. However, no such case has come to notice specifically in Scotland (UK). Since last year, five cases of vandalization of Hindu temples in USA and four cases in Canada, have taken place," Singh said.

The MEA was also asked whether a motion against such "Hindu phobic attempts" is under consideration in Scottish Parliament.

"No motion against Hinduphobia is currently under consideration in Scottish Parliament," Singh said.

On the steps taken by the government to resist such "discrimination in these and other countries against Hindu community," he said, "Whenever such cases come to our notice, the matter is promptly taken up with the host government, with a view to ensure safety and security of concerned organisation and individual as well as to take necessary action for bringing perpetrators of such acts to justice." PTI KND ZMN