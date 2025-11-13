Cases of malnutrition among children drop in Thane district: Officials

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra’s Thane district has recorded a decline in cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SaM) and Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MaM) among children, officials said on Thursday.

According to government data, shared during a review meeting, the number of SaM children dropped from 146 in March 2022 to 92 in March 2025, and further to 90 by September 2025. MaM cases fell from 1,584 in March 2022 to 1,123 in March 2025.

Reports were presented to show that “100 per cent supplementary nutrition” is being distributed regularly through 3,561 Anganwadi centres in the district, which has led to “measurable decline in malnutrition rates”, said a release by the Zilla Parishad.

“Despite these successful efforts, there is a need for special focus on developing the capacity of Anganwadi workers to ensure a sustainable impact of the nutrition system,” it said, quoting Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal. PTI COR NR