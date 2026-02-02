Cash agent attacked; Rs 31.38 lakh looted on Bengaluru outskirts

Bengaluru, Feb 2 (PTI) Four unidentified men on two-wheelers allegedly intercepted a cash collection agent, attacked him with a machete and fled with Rs 31.38 lakh on the outskirts of the city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on February 1 on Sakalavara Road near Bannerghatta, involving Kailas (24), and was captured on a CCTV camera, they said.

According to the FIR, the complainant had collected cash from multiple outlets on Sunday afternoon and was carrying Rs 31.38 lakh in the storage compartment of his scooter.

At around 4.20 pm, while he was heading towards Bengaluru on Sakalavara Road, four unidentified persons riding a scooter and a motorcycle intercepted him.

One of the assailants allegedly stopped in front of his vehicle, while another pulled alongside and asked him for directions in Kannada. When the victim replied that he did not know, one of the accused allegedly took out a machete and attacked his hand.

The assailants then pushed him, snatched his scooter and mobile phone, and fled with the cash, the complaint stated.

All four accused were wearing helmets and were speaking in Kannada. They were riding a black-coloured scooter and motorcycle, police said.

The complainant’s scooter was later found abandoned about one kilometre from the crime scene, with the storage compartment broken open and the cash missing, the FIR added.

A case has been registered under Sections 309(6) (robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bannerghatta station.

Police said teams have been formed to trace the accused, and further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SSK