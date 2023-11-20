Cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh stolen from house of Nagpur businessman

Nagpur, Nov 20 (PTI) The house of a Nagpur-based businessman was burgled by thieves who made off with cash, gold and silver ornaments collectively worth more than Rs 15 lakh when the family was away in Ujjain town of adjoining Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

A police official said businessman Bunty Dilip Verma (44), a resident of Sonegaon, left for Ujjain on November 14 for a family trip.

In his absence, burglars broke into his house and decamped with gold, silver jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 15 lakh, said the official.

The theft came to light when the family returned home, he said, adding a case has been registered at the Sonegaon police station and further probe was on. PTI COR RSY