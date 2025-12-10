Cash claims: Day after Shiv Sena MLA's video clip, party minister Gogawale faces similar allegations

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) A day after a clip purportedly showing Shiv Sena MLA Mahendra Dalvi on a video call with another person amid bundles of cash went viral, a PWP leader on Wednesday made a similar claim about Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale.

Addressing a press conference in Alibaug in Raigad district, Peasants and Workers Party leader Chitralekha Patil showed a printout of Gogawale similar to that of Dalvi.

Gogawale dismissed Patil's allegations, saying he had nothing to do with them.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve had posted videos purportedly showing Dalvi on a video call with another person who is sitting amid bundles of cash.

One of the clips, lasting only four seconds and without any sound, purportedly showed Dalvi speaking on a video call.

The person at the other end, whose face is not in the frame, is seen stacking bundles of notes in front of him. In other two videos, of nine and 13 seconds, stacks of notes can be seen along with the man wearing a red T-shirt and jeans, but his face is not seen.

Dalvi had denied that he had anything to do with the videos.

Patil, who was defeated by Dalvi in the 2024 assembly polls, demanded a probe by the central agencies against the MLA. PTI PR NSK