National

Cash discovery row: Law ministry notifies Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad HC

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Justice Yashwant Varma Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma (File image)

New Delhi: Amid a row over alleged discovery of cash from his official residence here, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court was on Friday transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court, according to a government notification.

The Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his transfer.

Recommending his transfer earlier this week, the Supreme Court Collegium had asserted the move was separate from an in-house probe being ordered over the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Varma's home after a fire incident on the night of Holi.

Supreme Court Delhi High Court Allahabad High Court Ministry of Law Union Ministry of Law and Justice Law Ministry Justice Yashwant Varma Allahabad High Court judge Allahabad HC