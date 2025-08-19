Cash discovery row: Plea in SC seeks review of decision refusing FIR against Justice Varma

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A plea filed in the Supreme Court has sought the review of its refusal to direct an FIR against high court judge Yashwant Varma after burnt wads of cash were recovered from his official residence in Delhi.

The petition filed by three lawyers and a chartered accountant seeks review of the August 7 verdict, which dismissed their plea after noting the petitioners could not show any representation made to the government or the Police for registration of an FIR.

"We have, thus, no hesitation to conclude that the petitioners never approached the police with any representation seeking registration of an FIR, far less the representation dated May 16, 2025, despite liberty granted by this court earlier. On these twin grounds of abuse of the process of law as well as this court and making of an incorrect statement on oath by the petitioners that we feel constrained not to interfere," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih had said.

The review plea filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and others submitted there was by an apparent error on the face of record in the apex court judgement.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a three-member Committee headed by apex court judge Aravind Kumar to probe the allegations levelled against Justice Varma.