Cash discovery row: SC questions Justice Yashwant Varma over his petition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma over his plea seeking invalidation of a report by an in-house inquiry panel which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih quizzed Justice Varma over the parties made in the petition and said he should have filed an in-house inquiry report with his plea.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Justice Varma, submitted that there is a process under Article 124 (the Establishment and constitution of the Supreme Court), and a judge can't be a subject matter of public debate.

"The release of video on SC website, public furore, media accusations against judges are prohibited as per constitutional scheme," Sibal said.

At this point, the bench said, "Why did you appear before the inquiry committee? Did you take a chance of a favourable order there first?" The hearing is underway.