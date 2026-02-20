Cash distribution before elections murder of democracy: Gehlot

Jodhpur, Feb 20 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday raised concerns over the alleged cash distribution ahead of elections and accused the state government of neglecting the Marwar region in its budget.

He also expressed confidence about the Congress' prospects in the upcoming local body polls.

Referring to the Supreme Court's recent observations on pre-election freebies and cash transfers, Gehlot said the court's intent was to curb the practice of distributing money to influence voters. He cited reports from Bihar, alleging that cash was distributed to voters just days ahead of polling in different phases without effective intervention from the Election Commission.

Drawing a comparison, he recalled that former Chief Election Commissioner T N Seshan had once postponed polling in Tamil Nadu after allegations of inducements.

"If money continues to be distributed unchecked, how will democracy survive? This amounts to the murder of democracy," he said.

Responding to media queries about reports of communal tension in some states, Gehlot, who was on a one-day visit to his hometown Jodhpur, alleged that violence will continue if governments pursued divisive agendas.

He also accused the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government of promoting policies that create social discord.

On development issues, the former chief minister questioned repeated delays in inauguration of the Barmer Refinery, noting that earlier announcements had indicated an August launch.

"Dates are being changed repeatedly. What is the reason behind the delay?" he asked.

Gehlot alleged that the recent Union Budget had ignored Jodhpur and the larger Marwar region. He said districts such as Jaisalmer, Barmer, Phalodi, Jalore, Sirohi and Pali have been facing drought-like conditions and required special attention.

Highlighting water scarcity, he said the state government had spent about Rs 1,400 crore on the third phase of the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal scheme to ensure drinking water supply to villages across Jodhpur district and adjoining areas, but the pace of work had slowed.

On local governance, Gehlot said elections to panchayats and urban local bodies should have been conducted on time, noting that courts have repeatedly emphasised the constitutional requirement for timely polls.

He alleged that the process has been unnecessarily delayed but expressed hope that elections would now be held following court directions.

Expressing confidence in his party's prospects, Gehlot said the Congress would perform well once the local body elections are conducted. PTI COR RUK RUK