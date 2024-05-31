Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 801 seized in Punjab so far: Chief electoral officer

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, liquor and valuables worth Rs 801.47 crore so far since the Model Code of Conduct came into force, said Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Friday.

He said the total seizures comprised narcotics worth Rs 716.78 crore, Rs 26.89 crore unaccounted cash, liquor worth Rs 26.75 crore, precious metals worth Rs 23.86 crore and freebies worth Rs 7.17 crore.

The Punjab CEO said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the seizures were to the tune of Rs 284 crore.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.