'Cash for jobs': CBI registers FIR against former TN minister, AIDMK union secretary

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The CBI has filed an FIR against AIADMK union secretary K Vijaya Nallathambi, former Tamil Nadu Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji and party worker Mariyappan for allegedly taking Rs 30 lakh after promising to provide jobs, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI initiated the action on the order of the Madras High Court which had handed over the case to the agency in January after the state prosecution could not file a "compliance report".

The case was earlier probed by the Virudhunagar district crime branch (DCB) in 2021.

The case pertains to a complaint by a shopkeeper S Ravindran, who had alleged that he paid Rs 30 lakh to Nallathambi after he promised job of district manager position for his nephew.

Nallathambi had reportedly alleged that Bhalaji had collected money from various individual assuring jobs. PTI ABS ABS DV DV