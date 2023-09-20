Cash-for-jobs scam probe: Calcutta HC asks CBI chief to remain virtually present in court on October 4

Kolkata, Sep 20 (PTI) Calcutta High Court, which is hearing the cash-for-jobs case, on Wednesday asked the director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, to remain present virtually during the proceedings of the court on October 4.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, apparently peeved at the pace of investigation by the central agency into the teacher recruitment scam, said going through the case diary submitted to the court by CBI, it seems that there is no serious intent to conduct the probe into the irregularities and smacks of a casual approach.

He also said the CBI, which had arrested a few persons allegedly involved in the scam, is not taking the probe seriously and this is why the agency’s director has been asked to remain present virtually in the court on October 4 to prove its accountability. PTI DC MNB