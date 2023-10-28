Cash-for-query case: LS panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 instead of October 31 in the cash-for-query case, but asserted no further extension would be granted.

Advertisment

Moitra had on Friday written to the Ethics Committee, which is probing the allegations against her, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31, saying she will be available only after November 5.

In its response, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2.

The committee, however, said it will not entertain any request for further extension.

The panel is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On Thursday, Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Moitra has said she should be given "a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai". PTI KR TIR TIR TIR