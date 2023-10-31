Cash for query case: Mahua Moitra says will appear before Ethics Committee on Nov 2

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 but also expressed her desire to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani over the allegations made against her in the cash-for-query case.

Moitra had requested a hearing date after November 5 to accommodate her existing commitments but was denied an extension beyond November 2.

Moitra on Tuesday questioned whether the Ethics Committee is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality.

She pointed out that parliamentary committees lack criminal jurisdiction and emphasised the importance of involving law enforcement agencies in such cases.

"While registering my protest, I wish to inform you that I will respect the summons and appear before the Committee on November 2, 2023 at 11 am," she said.