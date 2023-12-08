Cash-for-query scam: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

New Delhi: TMC's Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha in the "cash-for-query" case on Friday.

After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

Opposition members walked out of the House as the Lok Sabha speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House over the "cash-for-query" allegation

The Lok Sabha took up for discussion a report of the Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash-for-query" case, with opposition members seeking more time to study the 495-page document.

The report was tabled in the House around 12 noon.

Speaker Om Birla said if some strict decisions have to be taken against any member, they have to be taken to uphold the dignity of the House.

He said it was painful that at times the House has to take up such matters. But, he said, it is because the dignity of the institution has to be maintained at any cost.

Birla said it was the collective duty of the House to take steps to ensure the prestige of the institution remains unblemished.

He said the House will discuss the report for half-an-hour but opposition members insisted that more time be given.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that three to four days be given to the members to go through the nearly 500-page report.