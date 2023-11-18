'Cash for school jobs' matters assigned to HC division bench presided by Justice Basak

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has assigned alleged cash for school jobs cases in West Bengal to a division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, an official notification said on Friday.

The development comes following a Supreme Court order on November 9.

Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam ordered that matters relating to controversy in selection/appointment of three categories of employees in different state-funded schools in West Bengal will be taken up before a division bench presided by Justice Debangsu Basak.

The Chief Justice, in an administrative order, also said that other matters arising out of the same recruitment process be mentioned before the division bench presided by Justice Basak, according to the notification issued by the high court administration. PTI AMR RBT