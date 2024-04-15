Cash, gold, liquor, freebies worth over Rs 126 crore seized in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, and articles meant for distribution as freebies totalling over Rs 126 crore, till April 14 as part of implementing the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, elections officials said on Monday.

The cumulative seized amount of Rs 126,13,74,210 includes over Rs 50 crore in cash, gold, silver, and other valuables worth over Rs 13 crore, liquor worth over Rs 20 crore, drugs/narcotics valued at Rs 22 crore and other items/freebies worth over Rs 18 crore, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

Polling will be held on May 13 for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.