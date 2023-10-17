Cash, goods worth more than Rs 5.5 crore seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Unaccounted cash, liquor and other goods worth more than Rs 5.5 crore were seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh in the last eight days, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday.

The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed ahead of the assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17, it said.

Among other things, Rs 85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litres of liquor worth Rs 37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth Rs 1.7 crore and other goods worth Rs 2.03 crore were seized, officials said. PTI COR KRK