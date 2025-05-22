Cash in Dhule guest house room: Maharashtra Council chairperson suspends legislature staffer

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde on Thursday suspended one person in connection to the recovery of cash from a room in the government guest house in Dhule.

Kishore Patil, section officer in the state legislature, was placed under suspension as the room was booked in his name.

Patil was accompanying the Legislature Estimates Committee chairperson Arjun Khotkar, who is an MLA of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"Officer Kishore Patil has been suspended and a committee will be formed to investigate the case in which crores of rupees were recovered from room 102," Shinde said in a statement.

The opposition has alleged that Rs 5 crore was found in a room at the government rest house in Dhule city ahead of the visit of the Estimates Committee there and that it was meant for bribery.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut alleged more than Rs 5 crore in cash was found in a room at the government rest house in Dhule city.

"When the legislature estimates committee visited Dhule district today (Wednesday), about five and a half crore rupees were kept in room number 102 at the Dhule government rest house Gulmohar for giving bribe to the committee," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and local Sena (UBT) leaders locked the room and stood guard outside, Raut had said. PTI MR BNM