Cash in room in Dhule: Take Khotkar, PA into custody, says Maharashtra Cong chief Sapkal

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) The "cash scam" in Dhule has exposed the corruption of the Devendra Fadnavis government, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Thursday.

Cash was recovered from a room of the personal assistant (PA) of the Estimates Committee chairperson Arjun Khotkar, Sapkal alleged, and demanded strict action against those involved.

Khotkar is an MLA of the Shiv Sena led by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The opposition has alleged that Rs 5 crore was found in a room at the government rest house in Dhule city ahead of the visit of the Estimates Committee there and that it was meant for bribery.

"There is no need for the chief minister to set up a special investigation team in the matter. It is an open and shut case. Money was recovered from the room of the PA of committee chairperson Arjun Khotkar. Where is the need for a probe? Khotkar, his PA and the person who sent the cash needs to be taken into custody," Sapkal said at a press conference.

"The Dhule incident has exposed the power structure in the Fadnavis government. Mantralaya- the state secretariat, smacks of corruption and power and is run by three power centres. They don't work for people's welfare on issues like loan waiver or hiking the Ladki Bahin Yojana aid. They are only interested in pushing forward the Rs 80,000 crore Shaktipeeth Expressway from Nagpur to Konkan," he alleged.

Referring to the CM and his two deputies, Sapkal said the "the triple engine gang" is not interested in the welfare of farmers who are fighting a battle of life and death.

Ministers in the Fadnavis government have no control on the portfolios allocated to them and are made guardian ministers of districts to have their way in corruption, he alleged.

Powerful MLAs who could not be made ministers are appointed as head of legislature committees, which have constitutional powers, so that these can be misused, Sapkal asserted.

"The Dhule incident has exposed this nexus. Why hasn't the administration filed cases against Arjun Khotkar and his PA from whose room cash was recovered? The ruling alliance MLAs are indulging in illegal activities. The Fadnavis government is corrupt," he added.

Alleging lack of action against corruption by the Fadnavis government, Sapkal said cases must be filed against Khotkar and others and they must be taken into custody to find out the money trail.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut alleged more than Rs 5 crore in cash was found in a room at the government rest house in Dhule city.

"When the legislature estimates committee visited Dhule district today (Wednesday), about five and a half crore rupees were kept in room number 102 at the Dhule government rest house Gulmohar for giving bribe to the committee," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Former Shiv Sena MLA Anil Anna Gote and local Sena (UBT) leaders locked the room and stood guard outside, Raut had said. PTI MR BNM