Cash, jewellery stolen from Shahdara flat

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A burglary was reported on Friday at a residential flat in northeast Delhi's Shahdara, with cash, gold and silver jewellery allegedly stolen while the occupant was away, an official said.

According to the police, the incident came to light after a complaint was lodged at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

"The complainant, Gaurav Pal (39), stated that his house was burgled on Thursday when no one was present at home," the officer said.

Pal alleged that unknown people broke into his flat and decamped with cash, along with gold and silver jewellery kept inside the house. The exact value of the stolen articles is being ascertained, the officer added.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

"The forensic team inspected the premises and collected evidence to ascertain the mode of entry," they added. PTI BM APL APL