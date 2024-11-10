Cash, liquor, gold worth Rs 49 cr seized in Nashik since model code came into effect

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Police in Nashik have taken action against 17,000 people and seized cash, liquor and arms worth Rs 49 crore since the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra polls came into force, an official said on Sunday.

Preventive action was taken against 17,000 people under different acts, including the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), since the poll code of conduct came into effect on October 15, Nashik range Inspector General (Special) Dattatray Karale said.

Cash to the tune of Rs 6.5 crore, ganja and gutka worth Rs 3 crore, liquor worth Rs 5.5 crore and gold worth Rs 34 crore were seized during this period, he said.

Apart from this, the police also caught 52 firearms and 183 other weapons during the drive, the official said, adding that the total seizures are valued at Rs 49 crore.

He said 84 platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed for the November 20 assembly election.

The Nashik police are also sharing details of the accused in the areas bordering Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with the police of the neighbouring state, he said.

"At least 38 check posts have been set up near the borders of both states. We are in touch with the higher officials, and with their help, eight to ten criminals were apprehended during combing or joint operations," Karale said.

He said, "This time, we will try to ensure that at least 75 per cent of our police personnel cast their votes. People should come out to vote, and if they find anything suspicious or want to share any information, they should contact the police immediately." PTI ZA ARU