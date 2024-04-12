Cash, liquor, other goods worth more than Rs 103 crore seized in MP since announcement of polls

Ujjain, Apr 12 (PTI) Cash, liquor, narcotics and other goods worth more than Rs 103 crore have been seized in Madhya Pradesh so far to ensure free and fair Lok Sabha elections since the model code of conduct came into force, an official said on Friday.

Total seizures made by police and other enforcement agencies between March 16 and April 10 amounted to Rs 103.33 crore, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan in a release here.

It included Rs 13. 77 crore in cash; as much as 15.74 lakh liters of liquor worth Rs 24.64 crore; 14, 780 kg of drugs worth Rs 19. 41 crore, and more than 437 kg of gold and silver worth Rs 9. 40 crore, he said.

Besides, other materials such as readymade clothes worth Rs 36. 09 crore were seized, Rajan added.

MP will go to polls in four phases from April 19 to May 13. PTI COR LAL KRK