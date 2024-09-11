Cash, liquor seized, 11 arrested in Faridabad

Faridabad, Sep 11 (PTI) Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, the district administration here has seized cash worth Rs 35 lakh and 10,000 litres of illicit liquor during checking, an official said on Wednesday.

Eleven people have also been arrested for bootlegging and three cars seized.

Faridabad District Collector and District Election Officer Vikram Singh Yadav said that about half a dozen teams are on the ground to check any illegal activity during polls.

During the drive, about Rs 35 lakh in cash was seized from different places. Apart from this, 10,000 litres of liquor has also been confiscated by the police.

Yadav said their teams are keeping a close watch ahead of the October 5 polls.

When the people from whom the cash was recovered were questioned as to how and where they were taking it, they did not give any correct answer, the official said.

The police also arrested 11 persons in nine separate cases and recovered 103 cases of liquor from their possession.

They have also seized three cars used in the incident.

A police spokesperson identified those arrested as Vikas Kumar, Sunny Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Jitendra alias Jeetu, Ashok Kumar, Sarvesh, Rohit, Sonu, Ahmed Khan, Akash and Krishna.

All the arrested are from Faridabad and nearby areas and were later produced before the court.