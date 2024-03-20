Cash, liquor seized in Assam's Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Election department's flying squad and static surveillance teams seized over Rs 4 lakh in cash and 2.75 litres of liquor from different parts of Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency, an official said on Wednesday.

While Rs 1.6 lakh was seized from a man heading towards Chilapthar from Dibrugarh during a search operation at Su-ka-pha Tinali on Tuesday night, another team seized Rs 2.58 lakh from two vehicles at Bogibeel check post under Bogibeel police station.

The flying squad seized 2.75 litres of liquor from a vehicle coming from Longding in Arunachal Pradesh at Dhuapathar village in Tingkhang, the official added.

Elections to Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is pitted against United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) aspirant Lurinjyoti Gogoi from the constituency. PTI COR DG MNB