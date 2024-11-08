Cash, liquor worth over Rs 92 cr seized in Rajasthan since model code enforcement

Jaipur, Nov 8 (PTI) Enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized cash and other freebies, including illegal liquor, worth over Rs 92 crore since the implementation of the model code of conduct for the bypolls in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said after the implementation of the model code of conduct on October 15, efforts are being made to keep the election process free from the influence of money and power.

He said cash and other freebies, including illegal liquor, worth Rs 92.68 crore have been seized by authorities from October 15 till November 8.

Voting for the by-elections to the seven assembly seats of the state - Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. PTI AG RPA