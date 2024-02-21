Cash of Rs 49,000 stolen from temple

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Some miscreants allegedly stole Rs 49,000 from the donation box of a temple at Rabale in Navi Mumbai, police said.

The theft occurred during the intervening night of February 19 and 20 at Chavanda Aai Gamdevi temple near Rabale lake, they said.

"Unidentified persons entered the temple by breaking the window grill and stole Rs 49,000 kept in the cash box. Police are investigating the case and no arrest has been made yet," the police office said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) was registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple priest at the Rabale MIDC police station, he said.

Efforts were on to identify and apprehend the accused, he added. PTI COR NP