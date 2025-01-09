Cash-rich BSP spends Rs 3.92 crore in Maharashtra polls, rival SP Rs 1.25 crore

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party spent as much as Rs 3.92 crore during the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections including Rs 2.17 crore on the party's propaganda for its candidates.

According to its expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission, the BSP spent Rs 1.75 crore for publishing the criminal antecedents of its party candidates in Maharashtra.

The party also spent Rs 55.75 lakh on aircraft and helicopters for its chief Mayawati for campaigning in the state during the polls.

The BSP, incidentally, has shown a bank balance of around Rs 570 crore in its various accounts.

In the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the BSP spent as much as Rs 2.52 crore including Rs 1.58 crore on general party propaganda.

The party spent Rs 93.71 lakh on publishing the criminal antecedents of its candidates in Jharkhand, while Rs 1.23 crore was spent on the aircraft and helicopter charges for Mayawati to campaign in the state.

The Congress, however, has only given a partial expenditure report pertaining to the Maharashtra Assembly polls. It gave only Rs 40 lakh to Maharashtra party chief Nana Patole for campaigning and publicity.

The Congress did not disclose any details of the expenditure incurred on the Jharkhand Assembly polls in its part expenditure report to EC.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), in its expenditure report to the EC, has shown total expenses of Rs 9.95 lakh, spending Rs 50,000 each on its 18 candidates and another Rs 95,000 on one of its candidates in Jharkhand.

In its part election expenditure statements for the General Elections to Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the Samajwadi Party has shown expenses of 1.82 crore on its 27 candidates in both states.

The SP spent as much as Rs 57 lakh in Jharkhand and another Rs 1.25 crore on its candidates in Maharashtra, where it had put up only nine candidates. PTI NAB SKC RHL