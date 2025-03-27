CJI Khanna meets bar leaders over Justice Varma's proposed transfer to Allahabad HC

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday met representatives of several bar bodies to discuss the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court's Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

The bar bodies are seeking withdrawal of collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Sources said the CJI's office called the representatives of the bar bodies for a meeting with Justice Khanna at around 1.45 pm and the meeting is still underway.

Earlier in the day, representatives of the bar associations of high courts of Allahabad, Gujarat, Kerala, Jabalpur, Karnataka and Lucknow submitted a memorandum to the CJI's office and sought an appointment to meet Justice Khanna.

They have also raised the issue of alleged tampering of evidence at Justice Varma's official residence where burnt wads of cash were purportedly discovered on March 14 during a fire incident.

They have questioned non-registration of an FIR in the incident.