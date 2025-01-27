Cash seized during vehicle check in Delhi's southwest

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Police has seized Rs 3.5 lakh in cash during inspection of vehicles in Begum Zaidi area of southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

A white car was stopped for checking, and during the search, seven bundles of Rs 500 notes, each containing 100 notes, were discovered inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Puneet Mehta (37), a resident of Malviya Nagar, failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for carrying the cash.

The seized amount has been taken into police custody for further investigation, said the officer.