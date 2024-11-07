Cash seized in Palghar district

Palghar, Nov 7 (PTI) Cash was seized from a van in Vasai-Virar area of poll-bound Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said.

The cash was being counted, said returning officer of Nalasopara constituency Shekhar Ghatge.

Sources claimed that it was a huge amount upwards of Rs two crore, but officials did not confirm any figure.

Authorities are vigilant to check the transportation of cash, liquor and other things that can be used as illegal inducement ahead of the November 20 polls. PTI COR KRK