Cash seizure in Pune: Oppn accuses ruling parties of doling out money ahead of polls

Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) The Income Tax department has started inquiry into the seizure of Rs 5 crore from an SUV on the outskirts of the city, police said on Tuesday as the Opposition alleged that the ruling parties were distributing money ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

Opposition leaders also claimed that police had found more cash, but some of it was not seized.

With the code of conduct in force in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, Pune rural police on Monday evening seized Rs 5 crore from a car near Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

"During `nakabandi' (vehicle checking), a white Innova was intercepted. It was checked and cash was found....notes of Rs 500 denomination, worth Rs 5 crore, were being transported towards Kolhapur," said Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune rural.

"The Income Tax department has initiated a probe into this," he said.

A man who was among the four persons travelling in the car claimed he was a contractor and the cash belonged to him, the SP said.

Asked about allegations by Opposition leaders that more cash than that disclosed by police had been found, Deshmukh said he could not comment on such statements. "We have seized Rs 5 crore," he said.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut had sought to link the cash to Shahjibapu Patil, MLA of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and claimed that another vehicle carrying Rs 10 crore was let off by the police.

Patil dismissed the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the car.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Raut also claimed that Rs 50 crore were being given to 150 MLAs of the ruling parties.

"This (cash seizure) is an example of how money is being distributed by the chief minister, (deputy CMs) Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis," he alleged.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that Rs 30-35 crore were being transported in six cars from Mumbai to Sangola, Shahaji Patil's constituency in Solapur district.

"We have been saying loud and clear that this government has done corruption in every department, and they have done it to the tune of Rs 50,000 to 60,000 crore.....if they spend Rs 5,000 crore just to come to power, Rs 5,000 crore is nothing for them," Pawar said. PTI SPK PR GK KRK