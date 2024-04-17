Cash seizures in Noida cross Rs 1 crore-mark since poll code implementation

Noida, Apr 17 (PTI) Seizure of unaccounted-for cash in Noida and Greater Noida has crossed the Rs 1 crore-mark since the implementation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency, officials said on Wednesday.

Police, static surveillance teams and flying squads seized more than Rs 20 lakh in three separate instances in the constituency on Tuesday, they said.

"So far, around 30 incidents have come to light in which unaccounted-for cash has been found in possession of various people in quantities more than permitted and for which no explanation was offered immediately. The total seized amount so far now stands at Rs 1,08,81,350 (Rs 1.08 crore)," a local election official told PTI.

"Of the seized amount, Rs 31,44,700 (Rs 31.44 lakh) have also been released after due process as their rightful owners provided satisfactory responses within the stipulated time period," the official added.

According to the official, the maximum cash seized in one incident in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is Rs 11,58,400 (Rs 11.58 lakh).

The authorities are taking a considerate view of the explanations given by people from whom the cash is seized so as not to cause problems in their day-to-day or emergency expenses, the official added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the elections. PTI KIS SZM