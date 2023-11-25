Cash stolen from temple donation box

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing around Rs 10,000 from the donation box installed in a temple at Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident of theft occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Saibaba temple, he said.

"Between 11 pm on Thursday and 4.30 am on Friday, unidentified persons entered the premises by breaking open its door before opening the donation box and decamping with the cash," the official of Rabale police station said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the temple authorities, an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence), 380 (theft) and 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property), he said. PTI COR NP