Cash transfer to women in Bihar part of successful playbook across states

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Cash transfer of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in poll-bound Bihar by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as part of a state government scheme takes a leaf out of successful political playbook deployed by several parties, not the least BJP, to gain advantage over their rivals.

If the Congress' promise of cash assistance to women among a few other guarantees helped the party oust the BJP from power in Karnataka in 2023, a similar scheme was pivotal to the JMM's successful bid to retain government in Jharkhand in 2024.

However, it is the BJP which has proved to be more adept in building political capital out of its welfare outreach thanks to its focussed targeting, effective communication and formidable organisation.

If Bihar's "Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" differs from cash transfer schemes in several other states as its aim is to boost employment opportunities among women, its essence remains the same in terms of direct financial empowerment of mostly poor women.

The BJP government's "Ladli Bahan Yojna" in Madhya Pradesh and the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government's "Ladki Bahin Yojna" in Maharashtra were seen by most political experts to be a game-changer in ensuring another term for the incumbent in both states in 2023 and 2024 respectively in polls considered tighter than what the final results suggested.

Both states launched these schemes in the years of their assembly polls.

These schemes directly reach out to women across the castes and community faultlines, and exclude only those considered having financial means beyond a threshold based on different criteria chosen by states.

Different states offer different amounts-- it is Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 monthly in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively-- but what is common is that their direct outreach to women voters.

The Karnataka scheme is called "Gruha Lakshmi Scheme". The BJP had promised similar cash transfer schemes for women Chhattisgarh and Odisha before polls, and its governments have rolled them out.

The ruling BJP is in the process in implementing these measures in Haryana and Delhi.

The cash transfer scheme for women has been embraced by political parties across the board, pointing to their potency in electoral battleground.

A study of assembly poll results since the last few years since such schemes gained in political currency suggests that they have played an important role in the BJP-led alliance's electoral successes.

A BJP leader argued that one scheme, however successful, cannot be the reason for any party's poll success but added that cash transfer to women has buttressed his party's image among women.

The Rs 7,500-crore scheme, an initiative of Bihar's NDA government, is aimed at promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The prime minister launched the scheme virtually from Delhi, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Samrat Choudhary, and several Union and state ministers joining it through video conference from Patna. A large number of women of the state also joined it virtually.

The launch of the scheme assumes significance ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, expected to be held in November. Modi said he was impressed by the vision of the scheme, under which at least one woman from every family will be a beneficiary. PTI KR ZMN