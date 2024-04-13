Cashew worth Rs 1.2 cr diverted en route from Karnataka to Gujarat; part recovery in Maharashtra

Palghar: The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have recovered a big chunk of a cashew consignment worth Rs 1.2 crore that was misappropriated during transportation from Karnataka to Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

A supplier from Karnataka's Udupi district had on April 2 despatched 24.63 metric tonnes of cashew nuts for delivery in Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, he said.

When the nuts valued at Rs 1.21 crore, packed in 2,469 boxes, did not reach the destination, the supplier filed a police complaint.

Acting on leads, the Karnataka police sought the help of their peers in Maharashtra’s Palghar district who then tracked down a bulk of the consignment to two godowns at Nalasopara in the district and Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Senior Inspector Rahul Rakha of the Central Crime Unit of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police said they have recovered cashew nuts worth Rs 92.7 lakh.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused and to recover the remaining cashew, he added.