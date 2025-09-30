Casinos in Goa to remain non-operational on Gandhi Jayanti

Panaji, Sep 30 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday said casinos operating in the state will remain shut on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Department of Home (General) has informed that as a mark of respect and in order to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, all gaming operations at casinos in the state will remain closed on October 2, the state government spokesman said.

"All the casino licensees shall stop the operations of the casinos for 24 hours in the state with effect from 12 am of October 2 to 12 am of October 3," he said.

Goa has six off-shore casinos and other on-shore casinos operating in five-star properties. PTI RPS NP