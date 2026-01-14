New Delhi: The cast of Tamil film Parasakthi joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebrating harvest festival Pongal at a function held in the national capital on Wednesday.

The team, including actors Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, and music composer G V Prakash Kumar, met the prime minister at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan. It is being seen in some quarters as an outreach to the Tamil community ahead of the assembly elections in the southern state.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan said it is always an honour and a pleasure to meet the prime minister. "The Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity," he told reporters after the event.

Co-star Ravi Mohan said he was overwhelmed by the aura of Prime Minister Modi. "The prime minister greeted us with a smiling face, and it feels great to be here," he said.

Thanking Murugan for inviting the 'Parasakthi' team to participate in the Pongal celebration in Delhi along with the prime minister, Mohan said it was a great honour for all Tamilians that such a beautiful event was held in the heart of the national capital.

Music composer Kumar, in a post on X, said, "Thiruvasagam was performed today in Pongal-2026 celebration at Delhi in front of our honourable prime minister Narendra Modi… and (Union Minister) L Murugan."

The film, Parasakthi, is set against the backdrop of protests against the "imposition" of Hindi in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress has objected to the depiction of late prime minister Indira Gandhi in the film.