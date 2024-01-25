Cast your vote for right candidate: Jharkhand Guv to people on National Voters' Day

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday urged the people of the state to cast their votes for the right candidate in the upcoming elections.
He was speaking at a function organised on the occasion of National Voters' Day in Ranchi's Aryabhatta Auditorium.
"If you want to eradicate the evils from society, you must cast your vote for the right person, irrespective of anything and everything. If all our votes go to the right man, then all the candidates will become the right men," he told the gathering.
He said that vote is a powerful weapon in a democracy.
"People should rise above caste, religion, sect and temptation, and exercise their right to vote. This will strengthen the democracy," he added.
Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said that his name has also been included in the voters' list of Jharkhand and he will definitely exercise his franchise here.
Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said, "I would like to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers, and also encourage other people to use their right to vote." Besides the Lok Sabha elections, the assembly polls will be held in the state this year, he said.
Jharkhand has a total of 2.53 crore voters. Of them, 1.29 crore are male, 1.24 crore are female, and 469 belong to the third gender.
There are 21.67 lakh first-time voters in the state, according to the Election Commission.